MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Trading Down 4%

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)’s share price was down 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.43 and last traded at $13.50. Approximately 1,755 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 110,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.79. The company has a market capitalization of $595.79 million, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 283.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MeiraGTx news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,336,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,783.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,043,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,452 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the fourth quarter worth $6,894,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,102,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,118,000 after acquiring an additional 389,105 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the fourth quarter worth $2,347,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in MeiraGTx by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 351,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after buying an additional 147,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGTX)

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

