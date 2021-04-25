CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.04

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.04 and last traded at $54.95, with a volume of 20227 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.16.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CIT Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.61.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.93. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

In related news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 1,300 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $61,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at $852,943. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $453,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,383.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,761 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in CIT Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Company Profile (NYSE:CIT)

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

