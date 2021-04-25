Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $96.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.67.

NYSE:VLO opened at $70.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,338.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.08.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $383,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 66.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

