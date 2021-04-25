Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iRobot were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 5,146.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iRobot during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $113.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.43. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.07 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 480 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 36,086 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total value of $3,784,699.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,494 shares in the company, valued at $35,291,490.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,574,165. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James cut iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

