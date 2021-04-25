Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) PT Raised to $128.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.20.

Shares of WMS opened at $115.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.54. Advanced Drainage Systems has a twelve month low of $34.65 and a twelve month high of $117.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.27, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $486.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.21%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $4,212,264.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Haney sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $910,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,940.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,597,651 shares of company stock worth $165,308,780 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

