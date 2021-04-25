FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after buying an additional 653,996 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,056,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,522,000 after buying an additional 25,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 25.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 25,332 shares during the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLY stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $9.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.20.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.19.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

