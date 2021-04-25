FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,762 iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000.

EWW opened at $47.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.60. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.39.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

