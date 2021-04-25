FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,690 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of NOV by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,542 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NOV by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NOV by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 734,487 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NOV by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 425,042 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NOV by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NOV news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of NOV from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. COKER & PALMER lowered shares of NOV from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.09.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average of $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.22. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

