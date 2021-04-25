State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1,470.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.19. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $50.79.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

