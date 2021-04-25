Insider Selling: BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Major Shareholder Sells $288,854.06 in Stock

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc sold 20,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $288,854.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bandera Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Bandera Partners Llc sold 6,051 shares of BBQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $85,258.59.

On Monday, April 12th, Bandera Partners Llc sold 29,641 shares of BBQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $441,947.31.

Shares of BBQ opened at $14.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. BBQ Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $15.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09. The firm has a market cap of $135.32 million, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.86.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.31 million during the quarter. BBQ had a negative return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.48%.

BBQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised BBQ from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum raised BBQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BBQ stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.91% of BBQ worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items, and side dishes and appetizers that are prepared using proprietary seasoning ingredients, sauces, and mixes.

