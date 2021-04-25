William G. Currie Sells 25,000 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stock

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Director William G. Currie sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $2,014,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $81.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.80. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.42. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.59 and a 12-month high of $85.30.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UFPI shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Watchman Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 47,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.