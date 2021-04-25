Eddy W. Hartenstein Sells 530 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.70, for a total value of $242,581.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Eddy W. Hartenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Broadcom alerts:

On Tuesday, April 6th, Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total value of $256,742.60.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.50, for a total value of $248,835.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total value of $233,125.80.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.77, for a total value of $247,388.10.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total value of $250,764.20.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total value of $246,248.60.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $466.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.75 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The company has a market capitalization of $190.32 billion, a PE ratio of 74.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $468.33 and its 200 day moving average is $433.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $352,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $189,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $1,268,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 3.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.