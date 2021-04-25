AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $72.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) will report sales of $72.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.24 million. AngioDynamics posted sales of $58.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full-year sales of $286.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $286.41 million to $287.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $297.52 million, with estimates ranging from $297.43 million to $297.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 62.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANGO. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $83,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,421.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,272,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,161,000 after acquiring an additional 55,291 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,241,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 14,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 196,655 shares during the period. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $5,557,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $25.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $956.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average is $17.27. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $25.25.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

