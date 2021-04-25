Michael R. Rempell Sells 12,417 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $447,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of AEO stock opened at $37.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 1.42. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $38.28.
American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,244,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 450,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $602,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 79,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 49,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.
American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.
