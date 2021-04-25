Michael R. Rempell Sells 12,417 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $447,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $37.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 1.42. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $38.28.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,244,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 450,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $602,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 79,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 49,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

