Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Major Shareholder Sells $338,780.00 in Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $338,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 19th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 10,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $251,900.00.
- On Friday, April 16th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 5,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $130,350.00.
- On Friday, April 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 20,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $475,600.00.
Thryv stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average is $16.34.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on THRY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Thryv in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Thryv in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Thryv in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Thryv in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Thryv in the 4th quarter worth about $609,000.
About Thryv
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.
See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.