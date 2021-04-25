Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Major Shareholder Sells $338,780.00 in Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $338,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Thryv alerts:

On Monday, April 19th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 10,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $251,900.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 5,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $130,350.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 20,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $475,600.00.

Thryv stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average is $16.34.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $3.05. The firm had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.00 million. Thryv’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on THRY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Thryv in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Thryv in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Thryv in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Thryv in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Thryv in the 4th quarter worth about $609,000.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.