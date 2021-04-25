Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $88.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Planet Fitness have underperformed the industry so far this year. The dismal performance can be primarily attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. Notably, the company has implemented enhanced sanitation measures and social-distancing protocols upon reopening. Also, Planet Fitness’ consistent focus on strategic partnership and international expansion to drive growth is an added positive. However, given the pandemic, the company is also witnessing slowdown in new store developments and remodels. Owing to the uncertainty and significant business impacts of COVID-19, the company has not provided any guidance for 2021. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2021 have remained unchanged over the past 30 days.”

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Macquarie raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.88.

PLNT stock opened at $83.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,197.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.95. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $45.87 and a 1 year high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,774.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,738 shares of company stock worth $8,413,427. 9.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Planet Fitness (PLNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.