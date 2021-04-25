Norges Bank Takes Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 597,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,189,000. Norges Bank owned 1.24% of G-III Apparel Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $32.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.79. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $526.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $256,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $2,217,544.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,400,565.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

