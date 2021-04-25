Norges Bank Purchases New Shares in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 334,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,189,000. Norges Bank owned 0.90% of REGENXBIO as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in REGENXBIO by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $290,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,862,034.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RGNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.11.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $34.20 on Friday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.78.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($2.35). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 63.13% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

