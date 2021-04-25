DnB Asset Management AS Grows Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 76.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,486 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NET. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $82.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.10 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.37. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $3,676,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $830,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,562,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 882,686 shares of company stock worth $67,162,361. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

