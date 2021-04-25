Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) PT Lowered to $30.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price objective trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BBBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.63.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,571.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $411,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,565 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at $2,213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at $6,123,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at $1,042,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

