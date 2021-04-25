HC Wainwright Boosts Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Price Target to $16.00

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALIM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alimera Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.70. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.56 million, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.73.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $13.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 68,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned 1.33% of Alimera Sciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 23.78% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

