Wedbush Raises BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $68.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BJRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.45.

BJRI stock opened at $57.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.04. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 11,951 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $668,419.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,381.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Levin sold 16,135 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $958,741.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,901.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,875. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 1,298.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

