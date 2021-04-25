Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on APLS. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.47.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $44.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.23. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $58.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.40. The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.54 million. Research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $317,125.00. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $26,046.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,954.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,850 shares of company stock worth $962,391 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

