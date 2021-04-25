Royal Bank of Canada Increases The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $163.00

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $156.00 to $163.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TRV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.25.

Shares of TRV opened at $157.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.18 and its 200-day moving average is $139.89. The Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $85.10 and a fifty-two week high of $161.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $230,026.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,045.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,440 shares of company stock valued at $23,626,950. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

