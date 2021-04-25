Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.59

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.59 and last traded at $55.48, with a volume of 4111 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.30.

CBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Get Cabot alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.84 and a 200 day moving average of $46.44.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.56 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Cabot in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cabot (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.