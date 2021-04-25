Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.59

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.59 and last traded at $55.48, with a volume of 4111 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.30.
CBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.
The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.84 and a 200 day moving average of $46.44.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Cabot in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cabot (NYSE:CBT)
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.
