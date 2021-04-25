GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) Hits New 12-Month High at $219.00

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $219.00 and last traded at $218.86, with a volume of 10998 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $218.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.30 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.43.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $148.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.46 million. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. Analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 8,400 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $152,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,685.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cabot Brown sold 4,020 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $72,159.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,480 shares of company stock valued at $279,753 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWPH. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 621,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,711,000 after buying an additional 246,017 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 25,456.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after purchasing an additional 134,155 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,900,000 after purchasing an additional 69,001 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 447,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,684,000 after purchasing an additional 67,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $12,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in various disease areas. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, Dravet syndrome, or tuberous sclerosis complex.

