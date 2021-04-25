ASUSTeK Computer (OTCMKTS:ASUUY) Trading Up 4.8%

ASUSTeK Computer Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASUUY) shares were up 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $66.00 and last traded at $66.00. Approximately 5,341 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 13,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.90.

About ASUSTeK Computer (OTCMKTS:ASUUY)

ASUSTeK Computer Inc researches and develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and repairs computers, communications, and consumer electronic products (3C) in Taiwan, China, Singapore, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers phones and accessories, such as power banks, and adapters and cables; gaming products; laptops and two-in-one personal computers (PCs); desktop, tower, mini, stick, and all-in-one PCs, as well as chrome devices; motherboards, single-board computers, and chassis and cooling products; monitors and projectors; headphones and headsets, and sound cards; mesh WiFi systems, wireless routers and adapters, and wired networking products; and graphic cards, as well as business wireless routers and gaming router home products.

