Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 968,475 Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 968,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,638,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.34% of Alexander & Baldwin at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 15.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 78.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 9,047 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

NYSE ALEX opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 888.50 and a beta of 1.40. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $19.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average is $16.10.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 2.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.