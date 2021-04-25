Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.69

Shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.69 and last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 696 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

WRTBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Friday. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Get Wärtsilä Oyj Abp alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.00.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY)

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, liquid fuel, biofuel, and hybrid power plants; and hydro, and project management and financing services. The company also provides ballast water management systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.