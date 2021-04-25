Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 43,151 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 471,913 shares.The stock last traded at $172.61 and had previously closed at $164.48.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZLAB. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.71.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of -57.12 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, CEO Ying Du sold 50,784 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $6,408,432.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,653 shares in the company, valued at $127,281,922.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.91, for a total transaction of $1,629,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,351,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 103,022 shares of company stock valued at $14,096,934 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter worth about $30,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 50.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

