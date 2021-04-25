Norges Bank Invests $15.77 Million in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 381,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,767,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,756,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,436,000 after acquiring an additional 121,242 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,033,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,703,000 after acquiring an additional 91,375 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 290,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after acquiring an additional 128,510 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on EGBN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. G.Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $54.34 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $57.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.13 and its 200-day moving average is $43.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

