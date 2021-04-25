UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 86.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,892 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ebix were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ebix by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,130,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ebix by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Ebix by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ebix in the 4th quarter valued at $758,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ebix by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 54,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 13,883 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ebix news, SVP James Scott Sr Senge, Sr. sold 672 shares of Ebix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $40,158.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBIX opened at $31.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Ebix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $64.14. The company has a market cap of $971.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 2.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%.

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

