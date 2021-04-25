UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,215 Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,870,777,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,805,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Unity Software by 313.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,504,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,297,000 after buying an additional 1,897,754 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,924,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Unity Software by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,575,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,705,000 after buying an additional 1,113,783 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE U opened at $102.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.02. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $220.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.87 million. Research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $3,069,302.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,449,090.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $17,326,081.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,871,092.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 654,393 shares of company stock valued at $70,832,824.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on U shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.30.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

