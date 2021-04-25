Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crestwood Equity Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.09.

Shares of NYSE CEQP opened at $29.69 on Wednesday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $654.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Crestwood Equity Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25,000.00%.

In other news, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $2,216,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gas Services Holding Crestwood sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $132,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 273.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,416,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,038 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 964,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,302,000 after acquiring an additional 262,218 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $17,718,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 391,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 86,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 263,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 15,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

