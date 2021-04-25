HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $232.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price raised by research analysts at Mizuho from $205.00 to $232.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.89.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA opened at $202.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $205.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.93 and a 200 day moving average of $165.18.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total value of $1,799,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,942,976.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $1,072,729.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,256,226.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,314 shares of company stock worth $20,526,026 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.