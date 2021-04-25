BrightView’s (BV) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of BrightView (NYSE:BV) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $16.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightView from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of BrightView stock opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. BrightView has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $18.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BrightView will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BV. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in BrightView by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 80,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 22,003 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BrightView by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,174,000 after purchasing an additional 40,459 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in BrightView in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in BrightView by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 378,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 165,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BrightView by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,099,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

