CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,510 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CBZ. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CBIZ by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 21,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $622,865.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 305,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,963,666.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 22,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $691,434.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 346,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,652.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,991 shares of company stock worth $6,444,955 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $34.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.58.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $211.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

