Crown (NYSE:CCK) PT Raised to $136.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crown from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.71.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $109.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. Crown has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $111.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Crown will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Crown by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 311,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,487 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Crown by 539.8% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 23,861 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Crown by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 777,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,877,000 after buying an additional 353,363 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown in the third quarter worth about $813,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

