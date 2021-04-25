Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $1,725.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,652.06.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,468.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.66, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $856.50 and a 52-week high of $1,579.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,459.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1,394.62.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,685,033.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total value of $2,749,997.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,141. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,555,057,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,121,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,332,521,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,711,573,000 after purchasing an additional 64,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

