UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.22% of GeoPark worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in GeoPark in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in GeoPark in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in GeoPark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in GeoPark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in GeoPark by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPRK opened at $16.14 on Friday. GeoPark Limited has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.02 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). GeoPark had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $106.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.68 million. On average, analysts expect that GeoPark Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GPRK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of GeoPark from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

