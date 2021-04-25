The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,007 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in The ODP were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The ODP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The ODP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The ODP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The ODP by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The ODP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The ODP alerts:

In other news, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 28,113 shares of The ODP stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $1,149,259.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,044,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ODP opened at $41.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.65. The ODP Co. has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $48.24.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. The ODP had a positive return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ODP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The ODP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The ODP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

The ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP).

Receive News & Ratings for The ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.