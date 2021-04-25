Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $25.44 Million Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,019 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $25,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 422.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GH opened at $158.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of -82.85 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.41 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.42.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $78.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.75 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 56,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $8,552,890.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,906,556 shares in the company, valued at $289,338,938.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.71, for a total transaction of $802,811.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,251.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 938,691 shares of company stock worth $148,234,675. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.09.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

