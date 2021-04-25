Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 10,015 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,015 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.88% of Winmark worth $26,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Winmark by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Winmark by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Winmark during the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Winmark by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Winmark by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 2,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WINA opened at $191.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.22. Winmark Co. has a twelve month low of $120.70 and a twelve month high of $200.99. The stock has a market cap of $710.75 million, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.70.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 44.96% and a negative return on equity of 251.84%. The business had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

