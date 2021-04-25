Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,484,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,632 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Unifi worth $26,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Unifi by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,926,000 after acquiring an additional 107,596 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Unifi by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,137 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 74,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Unifi by 156.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 148,738 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Unifi during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,521,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Unifi by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 65.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Unifi from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

NYSE:UFI opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $514.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.94. Unifi, Inc. has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $30.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.70.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $162.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.10 million. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

