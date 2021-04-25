Steven A. Markel Sells 563 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Director Steven A. Markel sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,198.14, for a total transaction of $674,552.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,285,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,188.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,156.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,053.40. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $761.06 and a twelve month high of $1,218.88.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Markel by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,161.67.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

