salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Sells $572,688.06 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 2,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $572,688.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 965,736 shares in the company, valued at $226,387,833.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Bret Steven Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Bret Steven Taylor sold 803 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $173,407.85.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $233.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $215.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $151.30 and a one year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

