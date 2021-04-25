NVR (NYSE:NVR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NVR (NYSE:NVR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5,068.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.22% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NVR’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The trend is expected to continue in the near term. Recently, the company reported first-quarter 2021 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Earnings Estimate by 2.1% and increased 40.6% year over year. It is benefiting from robust demand for new homes on lower mortgage rates and a rising work-from-home trend in the United States. New orders increased 26% from the prior year to 6,314 units. Average sales price of new orders also rose 10% from the prior-year quarter. NVR’s superior return on equity (ROE) is indicative of its growth potential. However, uncertainties about the business disruptions due to the pandemic and escalating land, labor and raw material costs have been a threat to NVR. This may exert pressure on the company’s upcoming quarters as well.”

Get NVR alerts:

NVR has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NVR in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NVR in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NVR in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,273.20.

NVR opened at $4,862.59 on Friday. NVR has a 12 month low of $2,660.00 and a 12 month high of $5,028.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4,711.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,374.69.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $44.96 EPS. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVR will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVR news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total transaction of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of NVR by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NVR (NVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.