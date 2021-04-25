Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Upgraded to Mixed at OTR Global

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at OTR Global from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lowered Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. CIBC upped their price target on Canada Goose from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.34.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

GOOS opened at $42.39 on Friday. Canada Goose has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $50.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.70, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at $24,229,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,299,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,655,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,983,000 after acquiring an additional 352,115 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,465,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,636,000 after acquiring an additional 340,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,330,000. Institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.