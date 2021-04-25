US Xpress Enterprises’ (USX) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on USX. Zacks Investment Research cut US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded US Xpress Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on US Xpress Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

Shares of USX opened at $10.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.76. US Xpress Enterprises has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $12.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.70 million, a PE ratio of -1,002.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. US Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 0.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that US Xpress Enterprises will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other US Xpress Enterprises news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 29,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $353,651.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 17,394 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 548,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 16,783 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 327.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

