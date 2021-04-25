Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 80.58% from the company’s current price.

PDS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Precision Drilling from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Precision Drilling from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upgraded Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Shares of NYSE PDS opened at $24.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.30. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $28.82. The company has a market cap of $331.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 3.20.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.47). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $236.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.39 million. The firm’s revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 127,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 23,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

